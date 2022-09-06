2 cops suspended after MCOCA accused caught smuggling Ganja, mobile batteries into Nagpur Jail

Advertisement

Nagpur:Acting tough, the Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspended two cops who escorted Suraj Kanhaiyalal Kawle, a MCOCA accused to court, and was later caught smuggling Ganja and mobile batteries into Nagpur Central Jail.

The suspended cops are Head Constable Prakash Musade and NPC Hemraj Raut of ‘Aaropi Cell’.

Notably, prison officials had discovered 51 grams of ganja (Marijuana) and 15 cell phone batteries from Kawle (22) when he was entering the jail. The accused was carrying a file in which the ganja packets and batteries were hidden, Jail officials said.

Dhantoli police registered a case against the MCOCA accused, Kawle, a resident of Khaparkheda. MCOCA was invoked against Kawle and his gang members Sudama Madhukar Chapdahake, Rahul Premlal Raut, Vivek Rambhau Varankar, Shubham alias Sheru Ashok Uike and two juveniles in 2019. The gang was involved in several criminal offences including robbery, theft, burglary and other crimes.

The accused were in the jail from July 19, 2019 and taken to the court for trial by cops attached to ‘Aaropi Cell’ of City police.

The accused were taken to the Special MCOCA Court on Monday morning under the surveillance of armed policemen. The accused returned to the jail at 1.30 pm. Kawle was carrying a file in his hand. When they were entering the jail from the entrance gate, Jail constable Ramdas Kawle grew suspicious of Suraj due to the weight of the file. Upon checking the file, Ramdas was surprised as ganja packets and cell phone batteries were hidden between two pages in the file and the pages were pasted, sources said.

