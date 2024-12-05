Nagpur-Mumbai flights hit Rs 20k mark as Nagpurians rush for Fadnavis ceremony

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed a surge of excitement and movement as citizens scrambled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis, who is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 5 pm on Thursday at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. This fervour led to an unprecedented hike in flight ticket prices from Nagpur to Mumbai, leaving many well-wishers turning to alternative travel options.

As news of the event spread, countless admirers and supporters from Nagpur made plans to be present in Mumbai. However, by Wednesday evening, the airfare for Nagpur-Mumbai flights had reached astronomical levels. Ticket prices for Wednesday evening flights soared to Rs 20,000, while fares for Thursday morning flights spiked further to Rs 25,000. The sudden rise in prices caught many off guard, prompting hundreds of enthusiasts to opt for road travel via the Samruddhi Mahamarg instead.

Today’s Rate Thus 5 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,800 /- Gold 22 KT 71,400 /- Silver / Kg 91,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For Nagpurians, the swearing-in ceremony is a moment of immense pride as Devendra Fadnavis, a leader with deep roots in Vidarbha, takes the Chief Minister’s mantle. Fadnavis’ large fan base in Nagpur and across Vidarbha had already planned to attend the ceremony, with many initially booking early morning flights on Thursday. However, the exorbitant airfare dashed the plans of several attendees, a report in a local daily said.

The steep hike in ticket prices affected flights operated by both Air India and IndiGo. On Wednesday night, the price for a ticket on an IndiGo flight to Mumbai at 6:05 am stood at Rs 17,669, while the 8:25 am flight’s fare escalated to Rs 20,720. Air India’s 6:00 pm flight ticket price rose from Rs 16,160 to Rs 25,349 by 7:15 pm. The fluctuation of Rs 1,000-2,000 continued till late Wednesday night, but fares remained largely unaffordable for many.

Alternative travel on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Given the soaring ticket prices, hundreds of people chose to travel by road. The newly developed Samruddhi Mahamarg became the preferred route, with four-wheelers heading towards Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Many Nagpurians took pride in making the journey, expressing their determination to witness the historic event despite the challenges.

Travel agencies left helpless

The hike in ticket prices also led many to contact travel agencies in hopes of finding better deals. However, the agencies expressed their inability to assist, citing that the airlines themselves had raised fares due to the surge in demand. “The rise in ticket prices is completely market-driven. With so many people travelling for the ceremony, it was inevitable,” said a travel agency representative.

A historic event

The swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister is a landmark occasion for Vidarbha and Maharashtra as a whole. While high travel costs created obstacles for many, the determination of his supporters to attend the ceremony highlighted the significant influence and popularity of Fadnavis in the region. For those unable to make it to Mumbai, the event will undoubtedly be celebrated in Nagpur with great enthusiasm and pride.