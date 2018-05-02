Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station

    Duronto Express derails

    Nagpur: Central Railway’s Nagpur Division has shifted Mumbai bound Duronto Express to Ajni Railway Station. A notification was issued by Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Coaching), on behalf of Chief Passenger Transport Manager (CPTM), Central Railway. The reason for shifting Duronto to Ajni was cited as need to decongest Nagpur Railway Station. Divisional administration had put up proposal before Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), Central Railway, seeking his approval for shifting of Duronto and cited multiple reasons.

    As per the notification, 12289/12290 Mumbai-Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express would operate for next three months from Ajni Railway Station. The station is being developed as Satellite Terminal to decongest Nagpur station. The train would depart from Platform No. 1 at Ajni and same has been spruced up by the Divisional Railway administration.

    Due to ongoing development work on Platform No. 1 and on adjoining Goods line, Duronto was already operating from Ajni Station. Extra jawans of Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) are deployed at time of departure and arrival of Duronto to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience. Also 25 coolies are deployed at Ajni to facilitate haulage of luggage for travellers.

    Confirming the development, S G Rao, Assistant Commercial Manager, and divisional spokesperson, said as the time of Duronto and Sewagram was clashing problems arose on operations front. Duronto is stabilised and managed at Ajni Washing Depot and hauling it to Nagpur station resulted in congestion. He further informed that with shifting of Duronto, additional arrangements are put in place, like additional lighting on either of the foot over-bridge. A concrete ramp is also constructed at Nagpur end for convenience of physically challenged persons.

    As per information, at time of departure of Duronto Express from Nagpur Railway Station the entire signals system till Khapri are needed to put on Green mode as it runs at maximum permissible speed. This puts operations of other trains in trouble, especially Sewagram, Kerala and other major trains that either arrive or depart from Nagpur Station.

