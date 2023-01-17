Nagpur MLC poll: Video shows Vikas Thakre extending support to Shiksha Bharati candidate Zade

However, Vikas Thakre said that this video is old one and that he will support MVA candidate..

Nagpur: The Nagpur Teachers’ and Graduates constituency polls for Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) is witnessing dramatic developments with each passing day.

The Shiksha Bharati candidate Rajendra Zade is making an old video viral. The video shows Nagpur City Congress Committee President Vikas Thakre saying that he will help the candidate of Shikshak Bharati.

However, Vikas Thakre said that this video is old one and that he will support MVA candidate..

Notably, on the day withdrawal of candidature for Nagpur division’s Teachers constituency polls, Mahavikas Aaghadi (MVA) had taken a U-turn by extending support to Sudhakar Adbale from Chandrapur. Two days ago MVA had officially announced that Gangadhar Nakade of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, a wing of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will be its candidate. But on the night of Monday, MVA declared support to Adbale.

Prior to MVA declaring support to Adbale, Gangadhar Nakade withdrew his candidature on Monday afternoon itself. Meanwhile, terming Satish Itkelwar as rebel candidate, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suspended him. Itkelwar had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate defying NCP’s order of not to file nomination, the letter issued by NCP City President Duneshwar Pethe said.

A section of Congress had expressed displeasure over the MVA’s decision of supporting Nakade and demanded support either to Dr Rajendra Zade of Shikshak Bharati or Sudhakar Adbale of Vidarbha Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh. Shikshak Bharati workers have expressed disappointment over the decision of MVA to declare support to Adbale. Shikshak Bharati claimed that it helped Congress during the Graduates polls and now it was the turn of Congress to extend support to Dr Rajendra Zade.

