Anti-socials go berserk over kite-flying, gambling in Pachpaoli, five injured

Nagpur: Anti-social elements went berserk over kite-flying and gambling disputes in Pachpaoli police station limits in Nagpur. Five people were injured in two incidents at Naik Talav area and Ladpura on Sunday. Police have arrested six people in this case.

In the first incident, three gamblers were stabbed and seriously injured in an argument with youths who went to inquire about the cricket score. The names of the injured are Krishna alias Golu Maundekar (25) of Tandapeth, Rohit Bhanarkar (25), Akshay Kohad (21) of Tandapeth. The accused are Satish Verma (30) of Ladpura and Amol Bhiwapurkar (28) of Tandapeth.

Advertisement

According to police, all three Akshay, Satish and Amol were gambling in Ladpura on Sunday around 7 pm. Meanwhile, Rohit’s brother Rahul Bhanarkar asked them for the cricket score. However, as soon as he asked, Akshay and Satish abused him obscenely. This led to a heated argument between them.

Krishna and Rohit who went to settle the dispute were beaten up by the accused. At this time, Akshay stabbed Krishna and Rohit with a knife and ran away. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Based on Rahul’s complaint, the police registered a case against all three and arrested them.

Two groups clash over kite-flying in Naik Talav area

An argument over kite-flying turned into a clash between two groups in the Naik Talav area on Sunday. According to police, a member of a group tried to kill a youth by stabbing him in the stomach. The injured was identified as Hrithik. He was admitted to a hospital and his condition is reportedly stable. On Sunday evening, Rohit and Hrithik, who live in the Naik Talav area, were flying kites with their friends. Meanwhile, a dispute broke out between the two groups and they indulged in physical fights. Rohit stabbed Hrithik with a knife while supporters from both sides continued fighting.

Pachpaoli police are investigating the case.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement