Nagpur: Minor Caught Driving Two-Wheeler; Mother Fined ₹30,000

Nagpur : In a continued crackdown to curb rising road accidents, the Nagpur Police Commissionerate has intensified special traffic enforcement drives. These include action against wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, and underage driving of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

As part of this campaign, on August 31, 2025, Head Constable Rajesh Dubey, on duty at Shankar Nagar Square in the Sonegaon Traffic Division, stopped a 17-year-old boy who was riding a two-wheeler alone. Upon inquiry, it was found that the minor did not possess a driving license. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered in his mother’s name.

Accordingly, police booked both the minor and his mother, the vehicle owner, under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The case was heard in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Motor Vehicle Court). After reviewing the documents and evidence, the court held the mother responsible for allowing her underage son to drive and convicted her.

The court imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the woman under various provisions. Additionally, it ordered that the boy be barred from driving until he turns 18.

The verdict was delivered by Judge M. D. Birhari. The Traffic Department stated that this judgment would serve as a significant deterrent against underage driving in the city.