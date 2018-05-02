Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jun 21st, 2021

    Nagpur Metro’s ridership crosses 13,000

    – Due to Covid safety measures taken by Maha Metro, ridership increasing to February levels

    Nagpur: Nagpurians have once again reposed faith in Maha Metro due to Covid safety measures taken by it. This is evident from increase in ridership of Nagpur Metro. On June 20, the ridership of Orange and Aqua Lines combined was 13,150. Maha Metro is confident that the ridership will increase further as people become more confident about the safety measures taken by the agency.

    The increase is huge as compared to lockdown period figures. On June 5, only 761 people had used the Metro. The figure jumped to 4,153 on the first day on unlocking – June 7. On June 13 it reached 9,500.

    During the lockdown period the frequency of trains on both lines was one hour. It was increased to 30 minutes from June 7. At present trains ply from 6.30 am to 8 pm on Aqua Line (Sitabuldi Interchange to Lokmanya Nagar) and from 8 am to 8 pm on Orange Line (Sitabuldi Interchange to Khapri).

    Steps have already been taken to ensure Covid safety for passengers. Before the Metro services started all the trains and stations were sanitized. They were disinfected at regular intervals throughout the day. While sanitizing metro stations, emphasis was on areas with high footfall. The staff regularly sanitized all the touch points in the trains and stations. The staff sanitized the currency notes paid by passengers using ultra-violet rays and they were kept separately.

    The advisories issued by various authorities were regularly communicated to the commuters. Regular announcements were made on public address systems, both at stations and trains, about Covid-19 awareness. Standees and information boards were already in place at metro stations for passengers’ information.


    Date : Ridership
    June 5 : 761
    June 7 : 4,153
    June 13 : 9,500
    June 19 : 8,647
    June 20 : 13,150

