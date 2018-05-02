Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 21st, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 33 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases at 802

    Nagpur: The district reported 33 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and two fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 136 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,66,973.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 11 were from rural areas and 21 cases from Nagpur city alone while one case was reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, one was reported from Nagpur rural, one death was registered from outside the district, while Nagpur city reported zero death for second consecutive day.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,794 while the number of deaths rose to 9,019.

    In the day 136 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,66,973. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.94%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 802 including asymptomatic cases.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 33 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases at 802
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 33 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases at 802
    नागपुरात खळबळ, एकाच कुटुंबातील पाच जणांची हत्या करुन आरोपीची आत्महत्या
    नागपुरात खळबळ, एकाच कुटुंबातील पाच जणांची हत्या करुन आरोपीची आत्महत्या
    Rte प्रवेश की तिथि 30 जून
    Rte प्रवेश की तिथि 30 जून
    Undertrial, accused of killing 5 family members, attacks 3 inmates in Nagpur jail
    Undertrial, accused of killing 5 family members, attacks 3 inmates in Nagpur jail
    नागपुर में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की हत्या, हत्यारे ने की आत्महत्या
    नागपुर में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की हत्या, हत्यारे ने की आत्महत्या
    Man kills five family members, commits suicide in Nagpur
    Man kills five family members, commits suicide in Nagpur
    Patanjali’s project in Nagpur yet to see light even four years after deal
    Patanjali’s project in Nagpur yet to see light even four years after deal
    Couple kills man brutally over property feud in Panchpaoli, arrested
    Couple kills man brutally over property feud in Panchpaoli, arrested
    नागपूर शहर सर्वांगीण विकास के लिये NCP कटिबद्ध – पटेल
    नागपूर शहर सर्वांगीण विकास के लिये NCP कटिबद्ध – पटेल
    इतवारी रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या उपहारगृहात चोरी
    इतवारी रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या उपहारगृहात चोरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145