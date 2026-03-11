Nagpur Metro turns 7, over 12.4 crore passengers ride the city’s lifeline

From just 2,500 daily commuters to over 1.2 lakh today, the metro transforms the Nagpur’s connectivity

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has completed seven years of passenger service in Nagpur, marking a major milestone in the city’s urban transport journey. Since its launch on March 10, 2019, Nagpur Metro has significantly transformed the city’s connectivity and emerged as a reliable, modern, and sustainable public transport system.

Over the past seven years, the metro network has steadily expanded its reach and popularity among commuters. According to official data, more than 12.4 crore (124 million) passengers have travelled on Nagpur Metro since the start of commercial operations.

Key progress indicators

• Total passengers in 7 years: 12.4 crore

• Daily ridership at launch: Around 2,500 passengers

• Current daily ridership: More than 1.20 lakh passengers

• Daily trips at launch: 12

• Current daily trips: 356

• Digital ticketing usage: Increased from 3% to 55%

Digital initiatives for passengers

In line with the Digital India initiative, Maha Metro introduced the ‘Maha Card’, a contactless smart travel card designed to promote seamless commuting. So far, more than 1.3 lakh Maha Cards have been issued to passengers.

The metro authority has also launched the Common City Mobility App, enabling commuters to access information and purchase tickets for both metro services and city buses through a single platform.

Strengthening connectivity

To improve last-mile connectivity, Maha Metro has taken several initiatives in collaboration with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

• Feeder buses: Eleven new feeder routes have been launched.

• E-rickshaws: About 60 e-rickshaws and shared auto services are available at 26 metro stations.

• Special services: Additional metro trips are operated during major events such as cricket matches and festivals to handle increased passenger demand.

Future expansion plans

Encouraged by the success of the past seven years, Maha Metro has initiated further expansion work under Phase-1 extension, which aims to extend connectivity to rural and industrial areas of Nagpur district. Once completed, the project is expected to further strengthen the city’s public transport network.

Key milestones in Nagpur Metro project

• August 21, 2014: Foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

• February 18, 2015: Formation of Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

• January 23, 2017: Reorganized as Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro).

• September 30, 2017: Trial run flagged off by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

• March 2019: First commercial service began between Khapri and Sitabuldi.

Over the years, Nagpur Metro has evolved into a key pillar of the city’s mobility infrastructure, helping reduce travel time, traffic congestion and pollution while offering citizens a fast, safe and efficient commuting option.

