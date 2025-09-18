Nagpur Meditrina Hospital ₹16 Crore Scam: Case Against 18 Including Dr. Paltewar Couple

Nagpur: A major financial scam has rocked the city’s healthcare sector after allegations of embezzlement worth over ₹16.83 crore surfaced at Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (formerly VRG Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.).

According to FIR No. 0833/2025 filed at Sitabuldi Police Station, hospital director Dr. Sameer Paltewar and his wife Dr. Sonali Paltewar are accused of misappropriating company funds in collusion with hospital staff and associates. In total, 18 individuals have been named as accused in the case.

The Complainant’s Allegation

The complaint was filed by Ganesh Ramchandra Chakkarwar (65), resident of Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, who is also a director at Meditrina Hospital. He stated that the hospital was established in 2006 with him and Dr. Paltewar as equal partners. However, after 2017, Dr. Paltewar allegedly acquired majority shares temporarily, following which financial irregularities began.

Nature of the Fraud

Between 2020 and 2024, the accused allegedly diverted large sums from the hospital’s accounts:

₹11.41 crore was transferred into different accounts.

was transferred into different accounts. ₹5.42 crore was siphoned through fake bills for digital marketing, advertising, and consultancy services.

In total, ₹16,83,78,915 was allegedly withdrawn from company funds for personal gain.

Who Are the Accused?

Along with Dr. Sameer and Dr. Sonali Paltewar, the accused include Ninad Paltewar, Arpan Pandey, Sarvesh Dhomne, Akash Kedar, Rita Mukesh Badwaik, Vaishali Badwaik, Trupti Ghode, Kalyani Badwaik, Naim Diwan, Priyanka Dhomne, and others, including directors of certain healthcare and IT firms.

Past Criminal Records

This is not the first case against Dr. Sameer Paltewar. He had previously faced fraud charges in 2019 and 2021, with charge sheets filed in court. Both cases are currently pending before the Supreme Court, and he is out on bail.

Police Action

Police have registered the case under IPC Sections 409, 406, 420, and 120(B). The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).