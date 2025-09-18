Ajit Pawar’s NCP to hold first ever convention in Nagpur on Sept 19

Nagpur: Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding its first ever convention in Nagpur. It will be inaugurated on September 19 at 10 am at Empress Palace, Wardha Road. The party has named it as ‘Chintan Shibir’ which will witness brainstorming sessions on the party’s future in this part of the State.

Party State President Sunit Tatkare has already reached Nagpur. Party Supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Working President Praful Patel, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, all the nine ministers, state office-bearers, MLAs, MLCs, various district heads; in all 550 office-bearers will attend the convention. Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal, Patel will arrive in Nagpur on Thursday night.

The Party wants to establish its presence in Nagpur and Vidarbha. NCP is considering this convention as the stepping stone for its rise in this region, informed City President Anil Ahirkar. The convention will have various sessions, where the leaders will guide the others. Secondly, the leaders like Pawar, Patel, Tatkare and others will listen to the issues of the workers, office-bearers. Through this ‘Chintan Shibir’, party is contemplating to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming local body elections including Municipal Corporation, Council, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti.

Although Ajit Pawar’s party did not contest a single seat in Vidarbha during the Lok Sabha elections, it managed to win six seats in the Assembly polls. It is now looking to widen its base through the local body elections, with the Nagpur Chintan Shibir forming part of this strategy. The brainstorming exercise is being seen as an attempt to inject fresh momentum into its organisational strength in the city.

Nagpur Observer Rajendra Jain, City Working President Shrikant Shivankar, District President Baba Gujar, Abha Pandey, Prashant Pawar, Tanaji Wanve, Vishal Khandekar, Janba Maske and others are working hard for the success of the convention.