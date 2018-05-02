Acting against Mayor’s move, Cong, AAP, Sena, MNS rally support for NMC Chief

Nagpur: The war of words between Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi and NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe that turned into serious face-off, led to a surprising turn on Tuesday, a day after Joshi filed a police complaint against Mundhe in an alleged Rs 20 crore scam. Acting against Joshi’s move, the parties like Youth Congress, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Prahar organisation have now joined forces to support Mundhe on Tuesday.

The agitation led by Corporator Bunty Shelke, Hemant Gadkari of MNS, Piyush Aakare of AAP along with several others party members gathered around the Suresh Bhatt Sabhagruha and staged agitation in support of Mundhe.

It may be mentioned that Mundhe had walked out of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) general body meeting after a remark by a corporator on his name. Following which a wordy spat broke over a letter written by Mayor Sandip Joshi to the Civic Chief. Later, Joshi along with senior BJP leaders had approached Sadar police station to file a police complaint against Mundhe.