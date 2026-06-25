Nagpur: Massive Protest Demands Rollback of Smart Meter Scheme

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Nagpur: A massive protest march was held in Nagpur on Thursday, jointly organized by the Vidarbha State Agitation Committee and the Congress Party, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Smart Meter Scheme.

The rally witnessed the participation of a large number of citizens, party workers, and electricity consumers, who voiced strong opposition to the installation of smart electricity meters. Protesters alleged that the scheme would place an additional financial burden on consumers and urged the government to scrap it without delay.

The march began from Sadar Mangalwari Market and proceeded through various parts of the city before culminating at the Electricity Department headquarters (Vidyut Bhavan). Participants carried banners and placards while raising slogans against the Smart Meter initiative.

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Leaders of the Vidarbha State Agitation Committee and the Congress Party claimed that replacing existing digital electricity meters with smart meters is an unnecessary expense being imposed on the public. They also expressed concerns over the proposed prepaid billing system, stating that it could create significant inconvenience for consumers, particularly low-income households.

The protesters submitted their demands to the authorities and warned that the agitation would intensify if the government failed to withdraw the Smart Meter Scheme.

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Leaders said the Smart Meter project is anti-consumer and demanded that the government immediately halt its implementation to safeguard the interests of electricity users.

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