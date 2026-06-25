Coal testing scam: WCL duped of Rs 32 crore, two Mumbai firm officials booked

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Nagpur: A massive alleged coal quality manipulation scam has surfaced in Nagpur, with Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) claiming losses exceeding Rs 32.33 crore due to falsified coal testing reports. Acting on a complaint by WCL, Nagpur Police have registered a criminal case against two senior officials of a Mumbai-based private agency entrusted with coal sampling and quality assessment.

The accused have been identified as Avichal Sharma, Manager (Operations), and Shivpujan Singh, Head of Operations, of Quality Services and Solutions Private Limited. The case has been registered at Gittikhadan Police Station following a complaint lodged by S.S. Sudhakar (57), General Manager of WCL.

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According to the complaint, the private company was assigned the crucial responsibility of collecting coal samples from various WCL mines and conducting quality analysis. However, investigations have revealed shocking irregularities. Police suspect that while thousands of samples were reportedly collected, only a fraction were actually sent for laboratory testing. Despite this, comprehensive quality reports were allegedly generated and submitted.

Preliminary findings indicate that laboratory test results were manipulated and fabricated to portray coal as being of inferior quality than it actually was. As a result, coal consignments were allegedly downgraded, causing enormous financial losses to WCL.

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The public sector mining giant has estimated its loss at a staggering Rs 32,33,79,430, allegedly caused by the deliberate misrepresentation of coal quality. The irregularities came to light during an internal inquiry conducted by WCL, the findings of which were subsequently handed over to the police.

Based on the complaint and supporting inquiry documents, Gittikhadan Police have registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation.

Police officials said they are scrutinizing testing records, laboratory documents, and sample collection procedures to uncover the full extent of the alleged fraud. Investigators are also examining whether the scam was carried out by a larger network and if other individuals or entities played a role in the operation.

With the probe still in its early stages, officials have not ruled out further arrests and fresh revelations. The alleged scam has raised serious concerns over the integrity of coal quality certification processes and the safeguards in place to protect public sector enterprises from financial fraud.

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