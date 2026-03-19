Nagpur martial artist Dr. Anand Yadav sets Guinness World Record, felicitated by Gadkari

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Nagpur: Renowned SQAY martial arts athlete Dr. Anand Babulal Yadav has brought pride to Nagpur by setting a new Guinness World Record and winning a gold medal, earning widespread recognition and accolades.

In honour of his remarkable achievement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari felicitated Dr. Yadav, presenting him with a token of appreciation and extending his best wishes for future success.

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Praising his accomplishment, Gadkari said that Dr. Yadav’s dedication, discipline, and hard work have not only earned him a place in the Guinness World Records but have also brought glory to the nation and society. He described the feat as a proud moment and an inspiration for the youth, emphasizing that with determination and self-confidence, any dream can be achieved.

Dr. Anand Yadav, along with fellow SQAY martial arts athlete Aryan Narayan Borkar, participated in an official Guinness World Record attempt for the largest martial arts performance held in Chennai. The historic event witnessed participation from thousands of martial artists from across the country.

Sharing credit for his success, Dr. Yadav expressed gratitude to his mentors and supporters, including Sonai Rambharose Yadav, Master Ravindra Gayki, Amit Gupta, Rani Babulal Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Ramprakash Yadav, and Dinesh Raut.

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