Nagpur marks drop in Covid toll, over 65K recovered

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday reported significant drop in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) deaths besides, less than 1K positive cases. With the sum of 925 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths, the tally nears 80K mark and stands at 79,968, while death toll moved to 2,574.

From the total deaths 1,876 deaths from the city and 449 from rural and rest 249 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

The district on Friday continued to mark more recoveries than fresh cases of Covid-19 in a single day. 1,513 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 65,177 (including home isolation recoveries).

The sum of 12,217 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 81.50%





