MG Motor India Launches ZS EV in Nagpur at INR 20.88 Lakhs

The latest round of expansion comes post roll-out of the 1,000th unit of ZS EV in the country Nagpur, October 1st, 2020: MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Thursday launched the pure electric internet SUV – MG ZS in Nagpur, MG ZS EV at an inaugural price of INR 20.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Now the new age super SUV is also being embraced at Nagpur showroom by the owner of Nangia Cars, Mr. Akshit Nangia & Abhimanyu Nangia at Nangia Cars, Plot No. 33B, MIDC, Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440016. Mob.: 7775022000.

The company will commence pre-bookings from today, at a booking price of Rs. 50,000, at dealerships across these cities and on the MG Motor India website (mgmotor.co.in). The latest expansion will make MG ZS EV available in 21 cities across India. MG will simultaneously develop the EV ecosystem across these cities by deploying superfast charging infrastructure and extending on-road charging facilities.

Commenting on the expansion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “India is today taking steps in the right direction in the green energy and infrastructure space and we appreciate the recent steps taken by our central and state government in the field of EVs. These steps will contribute to an increased demand for EVs in India in the long-term. In the light of these developments, we are delighted to initiate the next phase of our ZS EV expansion which will work towards driving superior EV adoption in the country.”

MG Motor India has active partnerships with TATA Power and Finland-based Clean Energy major Fortum for the development and maintenance of fast-charging stations across the country. The marquee automaker is also creating an ecosystem of advanced EV capabilities in India. Its comprehensive approach includes promoting relevant innovations as part of its MG Developer & Grant program. All MG dealerships are further equipped with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards, available to all compatible EVs.

As part of the 5-way EV charging ecosystem, each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with eChargeBays. The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities. Additionally, it has created an extended charging network via MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes. MG provides charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside assistance) to its customers.

The ZS EV offers a running cost of less than Re. 1 per KM (estimated up to 1 lakh KMs with preventive maintenance including parts, labour, consumables, and taxes and as per the electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). As MG’s most hi-tech car ever, the ZS EV comes equipped with cutting-edge EV technology and marks an exciting new era for the MG brand globally. The ZS EV is among the UK’s top three best-selling new energy vehicles and boasts strong sales in countries that are adopting EVs at a fast pace like the Netherlands and Norway, making it one of the most successful EVs sold in Europe.

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 96 years. MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.





