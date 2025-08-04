Nagpur markets abuzz as Raksha Bandhan spirit takes over

Advertisement



Nagpur: With Raksha Bandhan set to be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, Nagpur’s markets are sparkling with festive fervour. Sisters are thronging shopping hubs, carefully selecting intricately designed Rakhis and gifts to celebrate the cherished bond with their brothers.

From traditional threads to trendy designs, the variety on display is drawing large crowds. Stone-studded Rakhis are the biggest craze this season, followed closely by fancy stone and sponge Rakhis. Pendant, zardoji, lumba, and dori styles are also in demand, while environment-friendly “Beej Rakhis,” which can be planted after use, are turning heads for their unique concept. For children, cartoon-themed and light-up Rakhis remain a hot favourite.

However, the festive sparkle comes with a slight pinch to the pocket. Traders report a 10-15% price hike this year, citing increased material and transportation costs. Still, the enthusiasm among buyers shows no signs of slowing.

The streets of Nagpur are bustling with shoppers who are eagerly picking out Rakhis that best represent their bond with their siblings. Alongside these symbolic threads of protection and affection, a diverse array of gift items is being explored, adding a touch of personalization to the festivities.

As Raksha Bandhan ushers in the onset of the festive season, city markets are not just selling Rakhis but also radiating a spirit of togetherness and love, a sentiment that’s likely to last well beyond the festival day.