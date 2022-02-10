Nagpur man killed in road mishap in Ajmer

Nagpur: A 26-year-old man was killed while several others were injured when a speeding Scorpio car crashed into a group of devotees from Nagpur who had gone to Ajmer Sharif for the yearly Urus of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The deceased has been identified Sayad Ahetesham Ali Sayed Arshad Ali, a resident of Wardhaman Nagar.

According to sources, the devotees were standing near the dargha in the sandal, when the speeding SUV rammed the devotees. They were subsequently, rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

Though, Sayed was declared brought dead at the hospital other injured Khadim Irfan Khan Sher Khan, Deepak Mojanwar and Mohd. Ishfaq are being monitored under critical condition.