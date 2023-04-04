Nagpur man commits suicide, live streams act on wife’s Facebook account

The deceased has been identified as Krutank Siddharth Dongre, a resident of Kamptee. He committed suicide at around 1:30 am, an official said.

Nagpur: A 27-year-old man in Nagpur committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan on Tuesday. The deceased live streamed the entire act for around 40 minutes on wife’s Facebook account, police said.

According to reports, Dongre was alcoholic and unemployed. His wife had also left him following a tiff between the two, officials informed.

Krutank was under the influence of alcohol on late Monday night. He committed suicide when his family was not present at home.

While live-streaming using his cellphone, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf, officials said.

His family members, neigbhours got to know about the incident after his video went viral. Cops have registered an accidental death report.

