Nagpur man attempts to kill wife, her alleged lover; arrested

Nagpur: Panic gripped parts of Nagpur on Monday after a man allegedly tried to kill his wife and her suspected lover in two separate attacks in broad daylight. The accused, identified as Pankaj (name changed), 40, a resident of Prabhat Nagar on Narsala Road, has been arrested and remanded to police custody.

Police said Pankaj suspected that his wife, employed at a private bank in Sadar, was in a relationship with 42-year-old bicycle seller Shailendra of Hudkeshwar. The couple had frequent quarrels over the issue, and Pankaj had reportedly threatened both his wife and Shailendra in the past.

According to investigators, Pankaj first went to Shailendra’s shop in Sitabuldi on Monday afternoon, where he picked up a paperweight and hurled it at him. The attack missed the target but struck Shailendra on the jaw and hand, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital.

Soon after, Pankaj reached his wife’s workplace in Sadar, where he allegedly created a scene and, during a heated argument in the parking lot, attempted to slit her throat with a sharp weapon. She sustained deep injuries and was also admitted to a private hospital. The incident caused panic among bank staff and passers-by.

Separate cases have been registered at Sitabuldi and Sadar police stations based on complaints lodged by Shailendra and the woman’s mother. During questioning, Pankaj confessed that he had left home with the intent to kill both. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to police custody for further investigation.