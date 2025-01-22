Nagpur man attempts suicide after wife bars him from meeting son

Advertisement













Nagpur: Distressed over his wife’s refusal to allow him to meet their son, a man attempted suicide in Savitribai Phule Nagar under the Ajni Police Station limits in Nagpur on Tuesday. This was the second suicide attempt by the man. He was admitted to a hospital by his relatives following the incident.

The man has been identified as Amol Lakhote (30), a resident of Savitribai Phule Nagar. According to the police, Lakhote, a mini-truck driver, lived with his wife and three-year-old son. After a domestic quarrel, his wife left their home three days ago. Since then, Amol had been in a depression. He repeatedly called his wife and requested to see his son, but his pleas went unanswered.

On Tuesday morning, Amol attempted to hang himself. However, his neighbours and relatives noticed the attempt and rescued him. The relatives then took him to the Ajni Police Station. The police arranged for Amol to be taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable. This is the second time Amol has attempted suicide due to domestic disputes.