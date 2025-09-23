Nagpur: Man and mother booked for ₹60 lakh land investment fraud

Nagpur : A shocking case of fraud worth ₹60 lakh has come to light in Nagpur, where a man lured a family into investing in plots with the promise of doubling their money. The Lakadganj Police have registered an offence against the accused, identified as Prakhar Shishirkishor Tiwari, and his mother, Neeta Tiwari, both residents of Tiwari Nagar, Kamptee. They have been booked under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The complainant, Yashwant Govindrao Wadibhasme (24), a resident of Koradi and employed with Zomato, alleged that in 2022, Tiwari convinced him and his family to invest in land by assuring quick returns. To gain their trust, he even showed 7/12 extracts of plots at Tiwari Nagar and Bhilgaon.

Believing him, the Wadibhasme family transferred ₹25.50 lakh online to Tiwari’s Punjab National Bank account and handed over ₹34.50 lakh in cash. Later, when the fraud came to light and the family demanded their money back, Tiwari allegedly stalled. The stress reportedly led to the death of the complainant’s father.

Gold Rate 22 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,11,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,03,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,33,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Though the accused returned around ₹25 lakh, the remaining ₹35 lakh was never repaid. Cheques given by Tiwari also bounced due to insufficient funds. Following the complaint, Lakadganj Police Sub-Inspector Suraj Kolhe has initiated an investigation. Authorities confirmed that the accused have been taken into custody.