Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020

    Nagpur lockdown: IT firms allowed to work with 5pc staff

    Nagpur The firms under the Vidarbha Association Software Exporters based out of IT Park Parsodi in Nagpur will be allowed to work with five per cent staff, the district administration said on Monday.

    The decision was taken after these firms approached the administration to give them partial exemption from lockdown rules in place due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    The administration asked the association to take steps to ensure workers do not get infected with the coronavirus, failing which action will be taken under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005. PTI CLS BNM BNM

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    लॉकडाऊन: पाणीग्राहकांसाठी ऑनलाईन बिल भरण्याचा पर्याय
    लॉकडाऊन: पाणीग्राहकांसाठी ऑनलाईन बिल भरण्याचा पर्याय
    Hindi News
    जीवनश्यक वस्तुओ को बंद से बाहर रखा है – नितिन राउत
    जीवनश्यक वस्तुओ को बंद से बाहर रखा है – नितिन राउत
    गोंदिया: दो लाख की शराब भरा ट्रैक्टर जप्त
    गोंदिया: दो लाख की शराब भरा ट्रैक्टर जप्त
    Trending News
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Featured News
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur lockdown: IT firms allowed to work with 5pc staff
    Nagpur lockdown: IT firms allowed to work with 5pc staff
    जीवनश्यक वस्तुओ को बंद से बाहर रखा है – नितिन राउत
    जीवनश्यक वस्तुओ को बंद से बाहर रखा है – नितिन राउत
    Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal
    Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal
    Why social distancing is important- Juhi Gupta
    Why social distancing is important- Juhi Gupta
    Coronavirus scare: Nagpur Police punish curfew violators
    Coronavirus scare: Nagpur Police punish curfew violators
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    All domestic flights banned from Mar 24 midnight
    All domestic flights banned from Mar 24 midnight
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145