Nagpur link: Firing case at Pench Turia gambling den, FIR filed after a month

Nagpur: A gambling den operating at Junglewood Resort in Turia, in Pench forest area near Madhya Pradesh border, became the scene of a violent altercation when disputes erupted with sand mafias. Some criminals from Nagpur allegedly opened fire during the incident, causing chaos. The accused — identified as Gulab Khaira (Koradi), Sharad Rai (Patansawangi), Chandrashekhar alias Chandu (Saoner), and Amol alias Guddu Khairgade (Gosewadi) — fled after the firing.

The case was registered nearly a month later, on November 11, based on a complaint by Vasant Kumar Ahirwar, a resident of Kanhiwada, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, at the Kurai Police Station.

Illegal operations in question

Reports suggest the Kurai police attempted to suppress the case. The investigation has now begun to track down 16 absconding accused. Ahirwar, who was at the resort with his friends Lokesh Baghel and Hemant Yadav for a party, encountered a group gambling near a room. When he intervened, an altercation ensued, leading to physical assaults on all three. Though rumours circulated about gunfire during the incident, Ahirwar’s FIR mentions that the accused attacked him with a knife.

Casino Plans in the Resort:

According to sources, Guddu Saoner, a known criminal, is reportedly in talks with a prominent gambling company to open a casino at Junglewood Resort Turia. The company, experienced in operating casinos and pubs, raises concerns about escalating law-and-order issues along the border. With elections approaching, the situation has heightened the risk of unrest. Local law enforcement is collaborating with Madhya Pradesh Police to locate the 16 absconding suspects and prevent further incidents.

Goa bar dancers and illicit activities

Sources reveal that bar dancers from Goa and foreign women were brought in to lure gamblers. Lavish sums, reportedly ranging from Rs 3-4 lakh, were spent by individuals like Guddu. Junglewood Resort, located near Pench Tiger Reserve, has become a refuge for criminals fleeing Nagpur or avoiding police action.

Sources further revealed that political patronage is believed to be emboldening such activities. There are also claims that many gamblers frequenting the resort have become addicted to MD (Mephedrone), allegedly supplied from Nagpur. Some high-profile card players, known as “Karus,” were also seen participating in these games. Losers were reportedly compensated, while liquor, drugs, and prostitution services involving both local and foreign women were made available.

Potential for gangwar looms:

The growing tension surrounding this incident and the illegal gambling operations has sparked concerns about an imminent gangwar. Authorities are on high alert as they investigate the underlying criminal network and its broader implications.