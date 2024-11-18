MD peddler Golu Mahalle arrested with mauser pistol, live rounds in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Tehsil Police in Nagpur arrested a notorious MD (Mephedrone) peddler, Shubham alias Golu Mahalle, seizing a country-made mauser pistol, two live cartridges, and a two-wheeler, along with items worth Rs 58,000. The accused, a habitual offender, is now under custody, and his criminal history is being investigated. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior PI Sandeep Buwa.

On November 16, 2024, at approximately 5:30 pm, during routine patrolling, Tehsil Police received a tip-off. Acting on this information, the police set up a trap near Baba Syed Bagdadishah Dargah in the Guard Line area. A person seated on a white Honda Activa was apprehended. Upon questioning, he identified himself as Shubham Sunil Mahalle (30), a resident of MHADA Quarters, opposite Geeta Mandir, Ganeshpeth, Nagpur.

A search was conducted in the presence of witnesses, during which the following items were found: Two live cartridges from the accused’s pants pocket. A country-made mauser pistol with a magazine worth approximately Rs 30,000 from the scooter’s storage compartment. Additionally, the police seized a mobile phone, a Honda Activa (MH49 AG 9876). The total value of seized items amounts to Rs 58,000.

The accused violated the prohibitory orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, resulting in charges under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused was subsequently arrested, and further investigations are underway.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Division) Pramod Shewale, Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone 3) Mahak Swami and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Division) Anita More.

The team included Senior PI Sandeep Buwa, PSI Rasool Shaikh, Head Constables Sanjay Shahu, Sandeep Gawli, and Constables Vaibhav Kulsange, Kunal Korche, and Rohidas Jadhav.