Nagpur Leads Maharashtra in Rooftop Solar Installations Under PM’s ‘Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme’

Nagpur: In a major push towards ensuring a sustainable and energy-secure future, the Prime Minister’s ambitious ‘Suryaghar – Free Electricity Scheme’ is gaining rapid momentum across Maharashtra. Leading the charge is Nagpur district, which has emerged as a frontrunner in rooftop solar energy production, outperforming all other districts in the state.

According to the latest data available as of June 15, 2025, Nagpur has successfully installed 33,641 rooftop solar systems, the highest number across Maharashtra. These installations have collectively added a substantial 132.35 megawatts (MW) of non-conventional energy capacity to the state’s power grid.

Across areas served by MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), a total of 2,12,640 solar units have been installed, with a combined power generation capacity of 812.76 MW. Nagpur’s contribution to this total has been both significant and commendable.

A Single-Day Solar Milestone for Nagpur

Nagpur further demonstrated its leadership in clean energy adoption with the installation of 124 rooftop solar units on a single day — June 15, 2025 — contributing an additional 452.44 kilowatts (kW) of solar capacity. This rapid deployment showcases the district’s effective implementation and growing awareness among residents regarding sustainable energy.

In terms of cumulative installations, Nagpur has outpaced other major districts, including Jalgaon (15,868 units), Pune (15,632 units), and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In fact, Nagpur alone has more solar installations than the combined totals of both Jalgaon and Pune.

Vidarbha Region Sees Encouraging Growth

Other districts within the Vidarbha region are also witnessing steady progress under the scheme. Here’s a snapshot of installations across key districts:

Amravati – 12,331 units

Notably, Wardha district installed 70 solar units in a single day (June 15, 2025), contributing 241.7 kW of additional solar power, signaling increasing participation in the renewable energy movement.Nagpur’s stellar performance under the ‘Suryaghar’ scheme reinforces its position as a renewable energy leader in Maharashtra. With continued public engagement and government support, the district is setting a strong example for clean, affordable, and sustainable energy transformation across India.

