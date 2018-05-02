Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 celebrates Independence Day with underprivileged kids

Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 and Nagpur Spirits Round Table joined hands together on 15th of August for a joint project at Sunshine Foundation for underprivliged kids.

Table and Circle donated Toys , books and snaks to the kids present at the foundation.

This project Marked the INAUGRATION OF NAGPUR LADIES CIRCLE’S NEW VENTURE

NAGPUR LADIES CIRCLE KI PAATHSHALA

Every week a set of educational video will be provided to the sunshine kids for there overall growth and development.

All the materials will be provided by Nagpur Ladies Circle in association with All smiles Events and Gauvardaan.

On 15th August Kids were shown Video about the Independence day and its importance and origin along with activity based on National Animal Peacock.

the kids were thrilled and enjoyed a lot.

The project was graciously supported by Nagpur spirits Round Table 258 and tablers present were Chairman Gautam Himmatramka, Secretary Rohit Buty, Treasurer Ankush Goplani along with Tabler Vipul Choudhary, Tabler Sanket Agrawal, Tabler sameer Agrawal and Nagpur Ladies Circ;le was represented by Chairperson Dr Sakshi Diwanka and Circler Vinny Goplani.