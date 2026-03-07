Nagpur job scam: Man booked for cheating aspirant with fake Income Tax posting

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a serious case of job fraud, the Pachpaoli Police have registered an offence against a 43-year-old man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of Rs 4 lakh by promising to secure her a government job in the Public Works Department (PWD) or the Income Tax Department.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Madan Sakhare (43), a resident of MHADA Colony, Kapil Nagar, Nagpur, who operates an office named DV Consultancy near Indora Chowk, Khobragade Hospital, within the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station.

According to police, the complainant Moni Haridas Dahat (39), a resident of Naya Nagar, Rani Talab, New Kamptee, came into contact with the accused through a mutual friend. During their interaction, Sakhare allegedly claimed that he could arrange a government job for Dahat as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in the PWD or the Income Tax Department.

Between December 26, 2023, and December 4, 2025, the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s trust and demanded Rs 12 lakh for securing the job. Believing the promise, Dahat paid the accused a total of Rs 6.60 lakh, partly in cash and partly through online transactions.

Police said the accused, in connivance with another suspect identified as “Singh Sir” from Delhi, later handed over a fake appointment letter claiming that the complainant had been selected as a Lower Division Clerk in the Income Tax Department in Delhi.

However, when Dahat realised that the appointment letter was bogus and demanded her money back, the accused returned a portion of the amount but allegedly failed to return Rs 4 lakh and did not provide any job, thereby cheating the complainant.

Based on the complaint and subsequent inquiry, Sub-Inspector Gajanan Maind of Pachpaoli Police Station has registered a case against the accused under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 341(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Police appeal

The Pachpaoli Police have appealed to the public that if anyone else has been cheated by the accused or his agency on the pretext of providing government jobs, they should immediately contact Pachpaoli Police Station with relevant documents.

Citizens can also reach Senior Police Inspector Baburao Raut at 7020753909 or contact Pachpaoli Police Station at 0712-2630618 / 2640367 to report similar complaints.

