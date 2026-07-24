Nagpur Jail Staff Arrested with Charas Worth ₹3 Lakh

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Nagpur: A security breach at Nagpur Central Jail has raised serious concerns after a jail employee was arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the prison with charas (hashish) worth around ₹3 lakh. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and relevant provisions of the Prisons Act.

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of July 23, when jail staff member Vikas Sahare was subjected to a routine security check at the main entrance of Nagpur Central Jail. During the search, officials allegedly recovered 39 grams of charas, valued at approximately ₹3 lakh.

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Police also seized 7 grams of suspicious blue-colored tablets, five blades, and other items from the accused. The total value of the seized material has been estimated at ₹3,00,250.

Based on a complaint filed by a prison havaldar, Dhantoli Police registered a case against the accused under the NDPS Act and relevant sections of the Prisons Act before placing him under arrest.

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Investigators are now trying to determine who the narcotics were intended for inside the jail and the purpose behind the alleged smuggling attempt. Police are also probing whether the accused acted alone or was part of a larger network involved in supplying contraband within the prison.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

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