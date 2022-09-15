Nagpur Jail Drug Racket: Crime Branch arrests mistermind PSI

Advertisement

Nagpur: Pradip Nitawane, jailed and suspended Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) over rape charges, was arrested by Crime Branch on production warrant for operating a drug racket sitting right in the Central Jail Nagpur.

PSI Nitnawne, who was attached to Gadchiroli range, was produced in the court by the Crime Branch. The cops obtained his police custody till September 16. Role of PSI Nitnaware came to fore when an MCOCA accused was arrested by a prison constable for smuggling ganja (Marijuana) and mobile phone batteries in the jail on September 6.

Along with PSI Nitnaware, the MCOCA accused Suraj Kawle (22), his brother Shubham Kawle, his friend Suraj Waghmare, drug smuggler Moreshwar Sonwane, Mukesh Babu Punjabrao Naydu, Bhagirath Thardayal and Arthav Khatakhti, a member of the notorious Sheikhu gang were booked in a fresh offence registered at Dhantoli Police Station. The Crime Branch is investigating the case. A police official said that a mobile phone was in possession of Suraj Kawle in the jail.

The cash was used to purchase ganja and mobile phone batteries that were seized by the jail constable. The cops are interrogating Nitnaware to identify the culprits who were helping him in running the racket in jail. PSI Nitnawne was suspended in July when he was booked under rape charges by Sitabuldi police.

