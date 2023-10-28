Nagpur inmates celebrate as ADG Prison increases money order limit to Rs 10,000 in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Inmates across the Maharashtra Prisons have reason to celebrate this festive season as Additional Director General (ADG) Prison, Amitabh Gupta, has recently issued an order to increase the limit of money orders to Rs 10,000 from the previous limit of Rs 6,500.

Now, kin of the inmates can send Rs 10,000 in money orders per month to help them sustain life inside the prison. The amount for money orders has seen a significant rise recently. Previously, it was Rs 4,000; later, it was increased to Rs 6,500, and now ADG Prison has raised it to Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

Around 42,000 inmates lodged in 60 jails across the Maharashtra Prisons have applauded this decision, and Nagpur Central Jail inmates also exchanged sweets in the canteen to mark the significance of this step.

The Prison Department will now monitor these money orders and maintain a detailed record.

Prices of commodities sold in the prison store and canteen have increased. The demand for commodities rises during Diwali, Holi, Eid, Christmas, and other festive occasions. The near and dear ones of inmates send money orders to jails or transfer funds online to the prisoner’s private cash (PPC) account. The Nagpur Jail Superintendent had initiated a proposal to this effect. On October 3, the proposal was discussed at a meeting of prison officials. A circular in this context was issued on October 26.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Vaibhav Aage, Jail Superintendent, confirmed the news.

“Inmates are quite pleased following the increased money order limit. The Maharashtra Prison Department has always been concerned with the welfare and rehabilitation of inmates. And this is just one more example,” he said.

– Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement