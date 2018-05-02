Nagpur: Indian Railways to deploy Covid Care Coaches at Ajni Container Depot

Nagpur: In bid to provide some relief amid paucity of beds and oxygen, the Indian Railways will be deploying Covid Care Coaches at Ajni Container Depot, tweeted Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways on Tuesday.

The Covid Care at Ajni will be comprising 11 coaches that can accommodate more than 170 patients, the minister informed.

“Indian Railways will deploy COVID Care Coaches at Ajni Container Depot, Nagpur.

These 11 coaches can together accommodate more than 170 patients.

Railways is ensuring prompt & effective action in our collective fight against COVID-19,” Goyal tweeted.



