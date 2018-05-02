Covid-19: Nagpur’s toll cross 1000 deaths in last 12-days

Nagpur: The novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) scenario is keep on exacerbating in the Second Capital of the State. While the total deaths attributed to the virus borne disease have crossed 7k mark on Monday — a shocking revaluation came to fore — 1000 out of total deaths have been reported in last 12-days.

The Nagpur district has been witnessing around 70 deaths daily, since the last 12-days. On April 19, the district registered it’s highest-single-day toll with 113 deaths. This was followed by 110 deaths on April 22. Till date sum of 7,025 persons have succumbed to the virus borne disease in the district. Out of which over 1,000 deaths were reported last 12-days. This has raised caveat for both administration and citizens.

Maharashtra reported significant drop in the number of new cases in the last 24 hours, with 48,700 new infections and 524 covid deaths being reported on Monday. The Nagpur district even registered drop in fresh Covid-19 cases, however, the rise in deaths is still alarming and has raised anxiety of district administration. Adding woes in this stern condition is the paucity of beds, oxygen and medicines in the Second Capital of the State. Perturbed over which even the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had flanked the local administration and government.



