Video: Nagpur-Hyderabad charter plane lands safely in Mumbai after developing snag

Mumbai: The Nagpur-Hyderabad charter flight ( aircraft V T – J I L ) has landed safely in Mumbai Airport after developing a technical snag while taking off.

As per reports, the wheel of the Beechcraft charter flight was seperated from the flight while it was taking off from Runway number 32 in Nagpur. Offcials informed that the pilot of the flight was attempting to make a belly landing and not using the landing gear. Sources informed that an air ambulance along with a patient and a doctor were on board the Nagpur-Hyderabad flight .

Earlier at Mumbai airport a medical flight with 5 ppl on board to land on its belly as per sources. Full emergency declared for this non-scheduled aircraft from Nagpur to Hyderabad which is now being diverted to Mumbai.

The aircraft has a patient on board, two paramedics and two crew. Sourced confirm issues with the left rear wheel of the Beechcraft aircraft

Update: Mumbai airport spokesperson person confirms safe landing of the medical flight.



