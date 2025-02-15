Nagpur horror: Spine-chilling video of burning man goes viral — Murder or suicide?

Nagpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Nagpur’s rural area, where locals were left stunned after witnessing a body engulfed in flames in broad daylight. The gruesome sight was discovered near an ice factory in Khaparkheda, sending shockwaves through the entire region. A video of the incident, obtained by *Nagpur Today*, has now gone viral.

Murder or Suicide? Police Begin Investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, Nagpur Rural Police rushed to the scene. Speaking to *Nagpur Today*, Rural SP Harsh Poddar stated that no concrete details have emerged yet. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have initiated a thorough investigation.

What Was Found at the Scene?

According to police sources, a two-wheeler was found nearby with its petrol tank open. Additionally, a bag was discovered close to the site. As of now, the victim’s identity remains unknown, and authorities are scanning CCTV footage for clues.

Possible Connection to Valentine’s Day?

The incident occurred on February 15, just a day after Valentine’s Day, sparking speculation that it could be related to a love affair. Investigators are exploring all possible angles, including this one.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Rural Police have formed multiple teams to probe the case meticulously. The truth behind the incident will only be revealed after the post-mortem report is received. For now, the entire area remains gripped with fear and uncertainty.

.. Ravikant Kamble