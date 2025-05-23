Nagpur Horror: Newborn’s Fetus Found in Drain Near Kamgar Nagar, Stray Dog Seen Carrying Remains

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a horrifying incident, a stray dog was spotted carrying parts of a newborn’s fetus near a drain adjacent to Kamgar Nagar slum in the Police Line Takli area, under the jurisdiction of Gittikhadan Police Station. Eyewitnesses reported that the dog had already consumed the fetus’s head and hands.

The gruesome sight left local residents in shock and panic. They immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene without delay. The fetus was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine who disposed of the fetus and why. Police are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage and questioning residents of the slum area for any leads.

This disturbing incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing disbelief and outrage at the inhumanity involved.

The police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

Investigation is ongoing.

Reporter: Ravikant Kamble | Nagpur Today

