Nagpur Horror: Man Kills Girlfriend Over Suspicion of Affair

Nagpur – In a shocking incident that has shaken the city, a 34-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her boyfriend on Tuesday night in the quiet Dabha area under the jurisdiction of Gittikhadan Police Station. The murder was reportedly driven by suspicion and jealousy.

The victim, Hemlata Vaidya, a resident of Hinganghat, had moved to Dabha with her daughter after losing her husband to COVID-19. She was working for a local builder, Abhishek Kevalramani, showing flats to clients. It was at this job that she met 26-year-old Akshay Date, and the two entered into a romantic relationship.

However, their relationship was marred by distrust. Police sources say Akshay was uncomfortable with Hemlata talking to other men and frequently suspected her of infidelity.

On Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., Hemlata was working alone in the basement office, seated on a chair, when Akshay arrived. He reportedly noticed an unfamiliar man there and left briefly. After the man departed, Akshay returned and, in a sudden fit of rage, began striking Hemlata on the head with an iron rod. He continued the assault until she died, ignoring her screams that echoed through the basement.

The entire gruesome act was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the apartment premises. Swift action by the police led to Akshay’s arrest within 24 hours from Tivsa in the Amravati district. He has since been brought back to Nagpur for interrogation.

According to the police, Akshay admitted that his actions were driven by anger and jealousy, suspecting Hemlata of having relationships with other men.

This murder marks the second killing of a woman in Nagpur within 24 hours, prompting heightened alert in the police department and fear among local residents.

