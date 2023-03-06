Nagpur horror: 15-year old girl delivers baby after watching YouTube, kills newborn

Nagpur: In a horrific incident that shook Nagpur to the core, a 15-year-old girl delivered a baby girl at home with the help of YouTube videos and immediately killed the newborn. The girl had conceived the baby out of an illicit relationship, which she entered into with a man after getting acquainted with him through social networking site, Instagram, media reports said.

The 15-year-old school-going girl’s mother serves as a housemaid, and has been living separately from her husband. The girl does not have any siblings. She used to browse social networking sites on her mother’s smart phone. She got acquainted with a man on Instagram last year. The man lured the minor girl into a friendly relationship, took her to a friend’s house and sexually exploited her, leaving her pregnant. The girl never shared this with her mother out of fear and guilt.

According to police, the girl kept her mother in the dark for months by telling her that she was ailing from unknown issues. Months passed by. On March 2, the girl was alone at home after her mother went out for work. She had the smart phone with her. As she felt labour pain, she browsed videos on YouTube, with the help of which she delivered the baby girl at home. There was blood all over the floor. Though she is believed to have done it on her own, police suspect the involvement of another person. After keeping the newborn in a crate for a while, the under-age mother wanted to eliminate the baby to keep her illicit relationship and pregnancy a secret forever. In her panick, she strangulated the newborn to death.

She then kept the lifeless body of the newborn in the crate for some time. She tried to clean the floor of blood stains. When her mother returned at 9 pm, she noticed blood stains, and questioned the girl about them. She received the shock of her life when she came to know about the delivery and the lifeless body of the newborn lying in the crate. Concerned about her future and health, she took her daughter to the hospital immediately, where the doctors alerted Ambazari Police Station about the matter.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the newborn for post-mortem. According to police, the girl was raped by the accused after offering liquor to her. A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. The police are checking Instagram account of the girl to identify the rape accused.

Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar said that a case of accidental death was registered in the death of the newborn. Charges of murder will be added in the case only after receiving a post-mortem report, he said.

