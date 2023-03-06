International Women’s Day Celebrations at DPS MIHAN

On the occasion of International Women’s Day Delhi Public School MIHAN organized several events to celebrate women empowerment. The theme of the occasion was “BE YOUR OWN IDOL” This aimed to celebrate womanhood and pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of women across the globe. The event was graced by Mr. Vishnu Manohar-Celebrity Chef.

Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav in her welcome address emphasized the need for empowering women with the right knowledge for the overall development of family as well as the society at large. Mr. Vishnu Manohar in his address rendered a motivational poem on the occasion.

To recognize the dreams, aspirations and empowerment of women the school had organized a workshop by industry expert CA Jiten Saglani on Managing Finance and Investment and a talk on awareness of cervical cancer by an eminent doctor of AIIMS Dr. Anita Yadav MBBS, MS.

A competition was also conducted on the occasion to express the creativity and skills of women in different areas like Cookery, Rangoli and Best Out of Waste. The women enthusiastically participated in the various events. They were full of praise for the efforts taken by the school management for organising events that help to identify the latent talents in women.

