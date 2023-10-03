Nagpur grapples with dengue surge, Sept records spike in cases

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is grappling with severe dengue outbreak as September 2023 recorded an alarming spike in cases. A total of 295 confirmed cases and one suspected death were reported, marking the highest monthly tally for this year.

Confirmed dengue cases reported earlier in 2023 were as follows: January (5), February (4), March (4), April (3), May (2), June (55), July (78), and August (224). September’s 295 cases raised Nagpur district total this year to 669.

Advertisement

In 2020, 107 dengue cases and 1 death were reported. In 2021, the numbers increased to 1,054 cases and 5 deaths. Last year (2022) it declined to 118 cases with no fatalities. Year 2023 has been the worse with 669 cases and 4 deaths already. September alone reported 3,505 cases of dengue-like illnesses out of 7,061 reported this year.

Meanwhile, mosquito menace is making life miserable in Nagpur. Nagpurians are struggling to face the raging mosquito invasion. The ordeal repeats every year and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is also found in sound sleep leaving the citizens in itchy misery.

Nagpurians are facing a kind of music and spending sleepless nights. The buzzing music of swarms of mosquitoes has invaded Orange City. Hospitals and clinics too have been swarmed, not by mosquitoes but by patients with different fevers. Virtually no place has been left infested by the disease-breeding species turning the scenario grim.

Open nullahs and garbage piles seen across the city are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes. With no action being taken for years on the part of NMC, the mosquito menace carries on, said a citizen showing the bite marks on his face.

The mosquito population has surged since the first rains lashed the city in June last week, but the NMC has miserably failed in checking the menace. Neither anti-larva spray nor fogging has been done in several localities. The result is ominous. There is no letup from the mosquito menace in almost all areas of the city. Big garbage piles, choked drains and stagnant water can be seen in various city areas which usually serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement