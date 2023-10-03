Depressed man ends life by jumping into Futala Lake

Nagpur: Depressed over a breakup with girlfriend, a 30- year-old man committed suicide by jumping into Futala Lake in Ambazari Police Station area on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Ramdas Badwaik, a resident of Wadi. He was native of Chandur Railway in Amravati district and working as a mini-truck driver at Nagpur, said police. Shankar’s mother passed away a few years back and his father and brother are living at Chandur Railway.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Golhe said that Shankar was upset over break-up with his girlfriend. Four days ago, he came with friends at the Futala Lake and attempted to commit suicide. However, his friends had intervened and pacified him. On Sunday at 12.30 pm, Shankar again came to the lake with his friends. Suddenly, he jumped into the lake and drowned. His body was fished out with the help of Fire Department officials.

Ambazari police have registered a case of accidental death.

Man commits suicide in Umiya Lake in Pardi

A middle-aged man committed suicide by jumping into Umiya Lake in Pardi area on Sunday. The deceased, Chandrashekhar Birhan Roy (55) was a resident of Umiya Vasahat, Kapsi. Roy jumped into the lake around 4 pm. Fire Brigade personnel fished out the body.

Pardi Police, who registered an accidental death case, said that they started investigation to ascertain the reason behind Roy’s suicide.

