Nagpur GMCH saves life of tiger attack victim with complex brain surgery

Nagpur: A 24-year old man, a resident of Nimtola village in Deolapar (Ramtek), injured in a tiger attack, was saved by the team of doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur.

On July 13, 2025 in the tribal dominated village of Nimtola under the Deolapar (Ramtek) forest range, the youth named Sudam Bhalavi was suddenly attacked from behind by a tiger while grazing goats in the forest during the afternoon. Hearing his cries for help, nearby villagers rushed to rescue him. The injured youth was first taken to the nearby rural hospital for initial treatment. Considering the seriousness of his condition, the doctors referred him to the Trauma Care Centre at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

At the Trauma Care Centre, under the guidance of in-charge Dr. Abdul Qureshi and his medical team, the patient was admitted and stabilised after undergoing several diagnostic tests. The tiger attack had caused severe bleeding in the head. Neurosurgeons Dr Sunil Gajbhare, Dr Nikhil Kakani, Dr Vivek Harinkhede, and Dr Prasanjit Majumdar immediately performed a complex and urgent brain surgery. Anaesthetist Dr Garde and his team played a vital role during the operation.

Ward in-charges Marape and Sarita Kokate took personal care of the patient and provided him with emotional support. “Due to the vast forested regions in Vidarbha, human wildlife conflict has become inevitable. As a result, several severely injured patients are brought to GMCH for treatment. Medical College sincerely strives to provide immediate care and save lives,” said Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye.

“GMCH is committed to providing all possible assistance to patients suffering from such critical injuries. When the patient came to GMCH, the doctors took all care and immediately performed the procedure, which was much needed,” pointed out Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Gawande.