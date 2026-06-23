Nagpur Gets New Police Commissioner: Vishwas Nangre Patil Replaces Dr. Ravinder Singhal

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra Home Department on Monday issued transfer orders for several senior IPS officers, bringing a significant change to Nagpur City’s police leadership. Current Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singhal has been transferred, while Vishwas Nangre Patil has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Nagpur.

According to the government order, Vishwas Nangre Patil, who is currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), will take charge as the new Police Commissioner of Nagpur City. Meanwhile, Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singhal has been transferred and appointed as the Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The transfer order was issued after obtaining approval from the competent authority under Section 22N of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. The Director General of Police has been directed to take further necessary action regarding the implementation of the order.

Gold Rate June 22 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,28,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Vishwas Nangre Patil is widely known for his dynamic leadership style, strict administrative approach, and strong public outreach. His appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Nagpur’s policing and law enforcement administration.

Dr. Ravinder Singhal, who played a key role in maintaining law and order in Nagpur during his tenure, will now take on his new responsibilities in the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Advertisement

🏆 BEST OF NAGPUR 2026

Which School Ranked #1?

Explore Rankings →

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY क्राइम ब्रांच ने चोरी के आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार.. #nagpurnews #latestnews #crime... मदरसे में नाबालिग से शारीरिक शोषण, आरोपी फरार #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews #news भोग-विलास की जिंदगी के लिए बना वाहन चोर #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews #news एंबुलेंस चालक की निर्मम हत्या से सनसनी.. #latestnews #crime #gondiya #news #hatyakanda प्रवीण पोटे पाटिल ने ली शपथ.. #maharashtranews #latestnews #politicsnews #amravati

×