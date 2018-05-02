    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Nagpur gets new DCP, 6 ACPs; Maknikar, Khedekar shuffled within city

    Nagpur: In line with the spate of reshuffle in police departments across Maharashtra, IPS Lohit Matani has been transferred to Nagpur as Deputy Commissioner of Police. Matani who was the Commander of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will lead Nagpur police as new DCP, a notification released by the Home Ministry stated on Wednesday night.

    Besides, few reshuffles also happened within Nagpur city as well. The current Zone III DCP, Rahul Maknikar has been transferred as new Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural and DCP Economic Offence Wing and Cyber, Shweta Khedekar, has been appointed as new Superintendent, Highway Safety Patrol.

    Vikas Naik, Ganesh Birajdar, Prerana Katte, Shashikiran Kashid, Priya Dhakne and Bhimrao Nalavde are set to succeed Nagpur Assistant Commissioner of Police.



