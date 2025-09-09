Nagpur Gangwar: Citizens Demand MPDA Action Against Golu Totwani

Nagpur: Tension gripped the Venkatesh Nagar area of Khamla late Sunday night after a violent gangwar erupted between two rival groups. The Rana Pratap Nagar police have registered cases against both factions following the clashes.

According to police, Manish alias Golu Totwani, a resident of Khamla, has had an ongoing rivalry with a local opponent in Venkatesh Nagar. A few days ago, the rival allegedly abused and threatened Totwani, leading to heightened hostility. On Sunday around 11:30 pm, Totwani and his associates arrived in cars at Venkatesh Nagar, soon followed by the rival group.

Totwani’s group allegedly launched an attack with swords and sticks, pelted stones at houses, and even harassed a woman, police sources said. In retaliation, the rival group vandalized Totwani’s vehicles and physically assaulted him. The violent incident created panic among residents.

On receiving information, DCP (Zone 1) S. Rushikesh Reddy and the Rana Pratap Nagar police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Cases have been filed against Totwani and his associates under charges of assault, molestation, and the Arms Act.

Threats to senior officers

Totwani, said to be linked with a national political party, allegedly issued threats to senior police officials, boasting of his “high-level contacts.” His political backing is believed to have emboldened him, despite his repeated criminal record.

Repeat offender, no preventive action yet

Police records show that Totwani has been booked in several past cases including running gambling dens, illegal moneylending, and selling liquor late at night. However, no preventive measures have been taken so far.

Amid growing frustration, local citizens have strongly demanded strict action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, pressing authorities to curb his criminal activities once and for all.