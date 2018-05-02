    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Nagpur: Ganeshpeth Police bust fake currency racket, 6 arrested

    Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Ganeshpeth Police arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in running counterfeit currency racket. Addressing the press conference in this connection on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani said that sum of 102 fake Indian notes of ₹100 were seized from the possession of accused identified as Javed Sayyad Husain Sayyad (27), Sheik Sameer Sheik Salim (27), Mirza Sameer Beg Wald Sarfaraz Beg (30), Nilesh Shalilram Modariya (31), Adul Aadil Abdul Wahab (25), Abdul Tohseef Abdul Kaleem (21).

    According to police, the action was followed by secret information they had received on March 18 regarding a group men carrying counterfeit currency assembled at Tilak Putla Chowk near Gandhisagar Lake. Acting swiftly on the inputs, Senior Police Inspector Bharat Kshirsagar, PI (Crime) R Pawar, API R S Mulani, Constables Pankaj Borate, Dinesh Bhonge, Pankaj Manekar, Prashant Gajbhiye, Ankush Chaudhary, Yogesh, Praveen, Rajan Yadav and Sajid Khan rounded them up and found fake currency of ₹6,200 in the form of ₹100 notes from them. Besides, cops also confiscated materials worth ₹8,24,350 including mobile phones and an Innova car from the accused.


