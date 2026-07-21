Nagpur Man Stabbed by Friend Over Money Dispute; One Arrested, Two on the Run

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Nagpur: A money dispute allegedly led to a brutal stabbing in Nagpur’s Yashodhara Nagar area, where a man was attacked by his friend and two accomplices. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds after the accused allegedly rammed his motorcycle, causing him to fall before launching the assault. Police have arrested one accused, while a search is underway for the remaining two.

The incident took place near Majri Puliya under the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

According to police, the victim, Syed Irshad, had an argument over a financial transaction with Sheikh Ikram over the phone two days before the attack. Investigators believe Ikram held a grudge and conspired with two associates to assault Irshad.

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On the night of the incident, Irshad was riding his motorcycle with a friend when the accused allegedly intercepted the bike, forcing it off balance. After Irshad fell to the ground, Ikram and his accomplices allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the back, chest, and near the underarm, leaving him critically injured.

Local residents rushed Irshad to Mayo Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Based on the complaint, Yashodhara Nagar Police have registered a case against Sheikh Ikram and his two associates under charges including attempt to murder. Ikram has been arrested, while efforts are continuing to trace the other two accused.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Irshad and Ikram were friends and had previously been jailed together in an earlier attempt-to-murder case. Investigators also suspect that both men were addicted to narcotic substances and believe the dispute over money may have escalated into the violent attack. Police said further investigation is underway.

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