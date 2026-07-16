Nagpur Forests Roar Louder: Tiger Population Doubles to 45

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Nagpur: In a major boost for wildlife conservation, the first-ever official scientific tiger census conducted in Nagpur’s territorial forests has revealed that the district is now home to an estimated 42-45 tigers, more than double the earlier estimate of around 18.

The survey, carried out under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) 2026 nationwide tiger estimation, marks the first time Nagpur’s territorial forest division has been officially included in the exercise.

Technology-driven survey

The extensive survey began in December 2025 and was completed in three phases. Forest officials installed 1,200 camera traps across the region and also used the line transect method to accurately track tiger movement and habitat use.

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Officials say the data is still being analysed, but the final count is unlikely to be less than 45 tigers.

Stronghold for big cats

Preliminary findings indicate that the Ramtek, Parseoni, Pawni, North Umred and South Umred forest ranges have emerged as the district’s key tiger habitats, reflecting significant improvements in habitat protection and wildlife management.

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Beyond tiger counting

The exercise also assessed the overall health of the forests by documenting:

Vegetation and forest cover

Bird, amphibian and aquatic biodiversity

Levels of human disturbance within forest areas

Final confirmation awaited

The complete dataset has been submitted to the tiger census coordinator for detailed analysis. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will release the final report, after which the official tiger population for Nagpur’s territorial forests will be confirmed.

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