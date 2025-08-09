Nagpur Flyover Work Halts as Excavator Unearths Human Skull – Murder Suspected

Advertisement



Nagpur : Friday night turned chilling near Mhalgi Nagar Chowk when a flyover construction crew’s excavator struck something unexpected – the skull of a buried person.

According to Sakkardara Police, the shocking discovery was made between Besa Power House Chowk and Mhalgi Nagar Chowk. The machine operator, jolted by the impact, stopped work immediately and alerted authorities.

Police Inspector Mukunda Thakre and his team rushed to the scene, carefully exhuming the semi-decomposed body before sending it to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Initial findings point to possible foul play – investigators believe the person may have been murdered and secretly buried to conceal the crime. The degree of decomposition suggests the burial took place several days or even weeks ago.

Police are now working to identify the victim and track down those responsible, recording statements from construction workers and nearby residents. The grim discovery quickly drew a large crowd, leaving the area buzzing with speculation.

The case is under active investigation.